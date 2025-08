The Marlins optioned Gusto to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Miami acquired Gusto from Houston on Thursday, but he won't immediately join the big-league club. The right-hander made 24 appearances (14 starts) with the Astros this year and had a 4.92 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB across 86 innings. It's likely only a matter of time before he receives his first look with the Marlins.