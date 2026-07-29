Marlins' Ryan Gusto: Tagged for six runs in no-decision

Gusto did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

Gusto breezed through the first two innings before Philadelphia's lineup broke through, scoring six runs over the next three frames. The fifth inning proved especially costly, with Trea Turner launching a solo homer as part of a three-run rally. The six runs marked the most Gusto has allowed in an outing this season. The right-hander exited in line for the loss, but Miami answered with six runs of their own over the next few innings to erase the deficit in the eventual victory. Across eight starts and five relief appearances, Gusto owns a 5.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB over 39 innings.