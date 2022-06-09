Scott (2-1) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up an unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts in the 10th inning of a 2-1 victory over the Nationals.

The lefty allowed Luis Garcia to score as the phantom runner on a single by Keibert Ruiz for the game's first run, but the Marlins struck back for two runs in the bottom of the 10th. Scott has been Miami's most reliable high-leverage reliever lately, but that's not saying much -- he has a 4.15 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 13 innings since the beginning of May with two wins, a save and a hold in 14 appearances.