Scott (4-3) took the loss and blew the save against the Mets on Saturday, allowing two unearned runs on one hit while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning.

The game went into extra innings, and Miami took a one-run lead in the top of the 10th. Scott then entered to try to keep New York off the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame, and he struck out the first two batters he faced. However, Thomas Nido subsequently tied the score with a double, and Scott committed a throwing error on the following play to give the Mets a walk-off win. The blown save was the third of the season for Scott, but he should still be fairly secure in the closer role given his recent performance. Since the start of June, the southpaw has posted a 2.57 ERA and 25:9 K:BB over 16.1 innings.