Scott (4-5) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in one inning Sunday against Atlanta. He blew the save opportunity and took the loss.

Scott blew the save on the very first pitch he threw, serving up a game-tying shot to Michael Harris to begin the ninth. The 28-year-old southpaw then gave up two more runs and took his fifth loss of the year. It was his first blown save sine July 13 and the first time he gave up more than two runs in an outing since June 15. Scott is now sporting a 67:34 K:BB and a 4.60 ERA through 47 innings.