Scott gave up two runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning Friday to blow his sixth save of the season in a 10-6 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Getting the call to protect a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning, Scott instead handed the lead over to Los Angeles, and he was only saved from his sixth loss of the year when Peyton Burdick homered to tie things back up in the bottom of the frame. Scott is 7-for-9 on save chances since the All-Star break, but that comes with a 5.93 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and volatile 15:11 K:BB through 13.2 innings.