Scott struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Reds.

The southpaw faced Cincinnati's 9-1-2 hitters and needed only 11 pitches (seven strikes) to lock down the save. Scott had stumbled through July, posting a 4.26 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB through 12.2 innings and blowing three of his nine save chances, but for now he still appears to be manager Don Mattingly's top choice for the closer role.