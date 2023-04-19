Scott struck out one in a perfect seventh inning Tuesday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Giants.

The southpaw appears to be behind both A.J. Puk and Dylan Floro for high-leverage opportunities in the Miami bullpen, but through seven appearances this season Scott now has a win, a save and a hold. He's also getting into a rhythm, reeling off four straight scoreless, no-hit outings with a 4:1 K:BB in 4.1 innings. The 28-year-old has been streaky throughout his career when it comes to maintaining his control, but while he's dialed in he'll have fantasy value in formats that value holds.