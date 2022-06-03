Scott struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Thursday to record his second save of the season in a win over the Giants.

The southpaw got his opportunity to close after Cole Sulser had blown his last two save chances, and Scott didn't disappoint. The 27-year-old has a career-high 33.3 percent strikeout rate through 19.1 innings, which is certainly closer-worthy, but he also sports a 13.8 percent walk rate along with a 5.12 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. Scott will need to string together a lot more clean appearances before he can be viewed as a safe high-leverage option, and a reliable fantasy asset.