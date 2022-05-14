Scott (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Brewers, failing to record an out while giving up one run on two hits.

Entering a 1-1 game in the top of the ninth inning, Scott promptly loaded the bases on two singles and a hit by pitch before being replaced by Anthony Bender, who walked in the winning run. Scott's 38.6 percent strikeout rate to begin the season is elite, but it comes with a 12.3 percent walk rate, and his 4.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 12.1 innings highlight how volatile he's been. Despite seeing high-leverage work, the 27-year-old southpaw has zero wins or holds and only one save (on two chances) in 15 appearances for the Marlins.