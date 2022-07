Scott struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Nationals.

The veteran lefty continues to get the job done as the Marlins' closer. Since the beginning of June, Scott has been scored upon only twice in 12 appearances, posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 11.2 innings over that stretch while converting seven of eight save chances.