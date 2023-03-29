Marlins manager Skip Schumaker mentioned Scott, A.J. Puk and Dylan Floro as being "in the mix" for closing situations to begin the season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Both Scott and Floro have a similar amount of closing experience at the MLB level, while Puk, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, may profile as the most talented arm in the bullpen if he can enjoy the sustained run of health that has thus far eluded him in his professional career. The fact that Schumaker is a first-year manager makes it even more difficult to predict whether he'll end up setting on one of the aforementioned three pitchers or someone else to see the bulk of the save chances, or if he'll take a loose committee approach to the ninth inning for the balance of the campaign. Scott brings immense strikeout upside to the table and is fine to take a dart throw on late in drafts or pick up off the waiver wire with the hope that he falls into save chances, but his career-long control issues -- his 15.9 percent walk rate last season was the worst among all relievers who pitched at least 50 innings -- make it hard to envision him locking down the closing gig for the entirety of the campaign.