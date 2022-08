Scott earned the save Sunday, striking out two and allowing one hit in the ninth inning of a 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Facing the top of Chicago's lineup, Scott allowed a leadoff single before retiring the next three batters, including punching out Seiya Suzuki and Patrick Wisdom. It was his 15th save in 19 chances this season. Since taking over the closer role at the beginning of June, Scott has a 3.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB in 26.1 innings.