Scott struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Astros.

The southpaw now has three saves and two wins in his last five appearances, as Scott emerges as the Marlins' top bullpen option. His 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11.9 percent walk rate through 23.1 innings on the season highlight his volatility, but Scott's career-best 35.6 percent strikeout rate -- which includes a 9:0 K:BB over that five-game stretch -- has allowed him to power through.