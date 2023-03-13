Scott (biceps) struck out one over a perfect inning of relief in Friday's 7-2 win over the Nationals in Grapefruit League play.

The 28-year-old southpaw made his spring debut over the weekend after a bout with left biceps discomfort prompted the Marlins to slow down his throwing progression earlier in camp. Scott looked plenty healthy in his outing against Washington, retiring the side with ease while generating two groundballs in addition to punching out a batter. Assuming he avoids any setbacks heading into Opening Day, Scott should be part of the Marlins' late-inning picture and could even find himself in the mix for saves, given that manager Skip Schumaker has yet to name a designated closer.