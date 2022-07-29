Scott picked up the save in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Reds. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning.

Scott came on in the ninth with a two-run lead and retired the first two hitters he faced before issuing back-to-back walks to Jonathan India and Brandon Drury. Following a mound visit, the lefty surrendered a two-strike, RBI single to Tommy Pham, but he escaped the jam by striking out Joey Votto. The 27-year-old reliever has made 45 appearances (42.2 innings) this season and sports a 4.43 ERA with a 61:30 K:BB.