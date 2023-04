Scott picked up the save Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out one batter over a perfect inning.

Scott looks to be sharing closer duties with Dylan Floro and A.J. Puk, who typically pitch after him. Both Floro and Puk pitched on Friday, which is why manager Skip Schumaker gave Scott the nod. The southpaw has now registered five straight scoreless appearances, and currently sports a stingy 1.06 WHIP.