Scott picked up the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals, allowing no runs one one hit while striking out none and walking none in one inning of relief.

Four Marlins pitchers have earned saves this season, but Scott leads them with nine after picking up a save against the Nationals. The lefty seems to have a firm grasp on the closer role at this point. His ERA spiked to 5.04 after a poor performance on June 15, but Scott has not allowed a run in six appearances since then and his ERA now sits at 4.06.