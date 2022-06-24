Scott allowed one hit but struck out three across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Rockies.

Scott allowed a one-out single but otherwise looked dominant to pick up his seventh save of the season. He has tallied each of Miami's last six saves and has allowed three earned runs -- all in one appearance -- across 8.2 innings as the closer. Scott's 16 walks across 28 total frames remain a concern, but his 45 strikeouts indicate he has the stuff to succeed in a ninth-inning role.