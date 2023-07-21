Scott will remain in a high-leverage role for the Marlins after manager Skip Schumaker gave a vote of confidence to A.J. Puk as the team's closer Friday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The southpaw relievers have been trending in opposite directions lately, as Puk has given up seven runs with two losses and two blown saves over his last five appearances, while Scott has a 0.00 ERA and 13:2 K:BB through seven innings in July. Nonetheless, Schumaker will stick with Puk in the ninth inning for now, but if his struggles continue, Scott appears to be the next man up for save chances.