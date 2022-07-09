Scott walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mets.

The southpaw fought with his control, firing only 13 of 22 pitches for strikes, but the balls the Mets were able to put into play found their way into gloves. Scott's inability to find the plate consistently is beginning to cost him, as he has a 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB through 9.2 innings over his last 10 appearances with two blown saves, and if Marlins manager Don Mattingly elects to switch closers again it appears as though Dylan Floro could be the next man up.