Scott agreed to a $2.825 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 28-year-old led the Marlins with 20 saves last season, but he struggled during the second half while Dylan Floro finished the campaign as the primary closer. Scott finished with a 4.31 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 90:46 K:BB across 62.2 innings and is likely to open 2023 in a setup role.