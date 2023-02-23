Marlins manager Skip Schumaker indicated Wednesday he doesn't plan on using a traditional closer and will instead play matchups with Scott and the team's other high-leverage options, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. "Our best guys are going to be against their best hitters," Schumaker said.

The veteran lefty led the Marlins with 20 saves last season, but control issues cost Scott the closing job down the stretch and allowed Dylan Floro to reclaim the ninth-inning role. Those two, along with newcomers Matt Barnes and A.J. Puk, figure to be in the mix for late-inning work, with Steven Okert (triceps) and JT Chargois potentially options as well. Given the sheer number of viable arms at the manager's disposal, there may not end up being one consistent save source on the Marlins this season, but plenty of fantasy value in formats that count holds as well.