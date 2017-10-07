Play

Worley was outrighted from the 40-man roster Saturday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Worley accumulated a 6.91 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over the course of 71.2 innings with the Marlins this season. He split time between the bullpen and the rotation, but was never able to settle into a clearly defined role with the big-league club.

