The Mets signed Worley to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Worley attended spring training with the Reds but failed to make the Opening Day roster, prompting him to opt out of his contract with the club. After weighing his options, Worley likely recognized an easier path back to the majors with the Mets, whose big-league rotation includes multiple members with checkered medical histories. Worley is expected to report to Triple-A Las Vegas and will likely serve in a starting role.