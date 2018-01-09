Worley signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Worley spent the 2017 season with the Marlins, splitting time between Triple-A New Orleans and the big club. He worked as a starter and reliever for Miami, though he struggled in both roles and finished the season with a 6.91 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 50:30 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Worley did post a more respectable 4.90 FIP, and he owns a 4.09 ERA over his eight-year career (667 innings), so he'll get a shot to break camp with the Reds as a long reliever.