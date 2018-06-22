Worley was released by the Mets on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Worley made four starts for Triple-A Las Vegas, posting a terrible 13.50 ERA and an equally ugly 5:12 K:BB. The 30-year-old has a respectable 4.09 ERA in 667 big-league innings, but he hasn't been effective at that level since 2016. Even if he latches on with another team, there's no guarantee he'll earn major-league innings at any point this season.