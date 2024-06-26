Chirinos allowed one run on three hits and three walks over five innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Tuesday. He struck out five.

Chirinos looked solid again in his second start this season, punching out five with eight whiffs in a 78-pitch performance. Considering Miami's injury woes in the rotation, the 30-year-old right-hander should remain a starter as he's posted a 2.70 ERA with 11:3 K:BB over 10 innings so far. Chirinos currently lines up for a difficult opponent in his next outing as he draws the Phillies on the road this weekend.