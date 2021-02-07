Almora agreed Sunday with the Mets on a contract, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets have been in the market all winter for a defensive-minded center fielder, and after Jackie Bradley's asking price proved to be too rich, the organization appears to have found its man in Almora. The 26-year-old was non-tendered by the Cubs in December after slashing .230/.270/.366 (62 wRC+) across the past two seasons, but he still graded out well defensively. If MLB decides to reverse course and allows the National League to use a full-time designated hitter in 2021, Almora would have a clearer path to a regular lineup spot. For the time being, he'll profile as a short-side platoon partner for Brandon Nimmo in center.