site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-amed-rosario-awaiting-mri-results | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Amed Rosario: Awaiting MRI results
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rosario (quadriceps) underwent an MRI on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Rosario left Monday's game against Atlanta due to a tight left quad. Whether or not he'll need to miss an extended period will depend upon the results of the MRI.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.