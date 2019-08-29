Rosario is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Cubs.

Rosario is back atop the order for Thursday's series finale after going 2-for-5 with an RBI from the seven-hole Wednesday. The shortstop has been dialed in at the dish in August, slashing .345/.368/.445 with eight extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple and one home run) and three stolen bases in 24 games.

