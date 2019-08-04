Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double, walk, stolen base and two runs Saturday in the Mets' 7-5 win over the Pirates.

The shortstop has now turned in a pair of multi-hit performances in a row, lifting his season average to a robust .281. He served as the Mets' leadoff man Saturday with Jeff McNeil getting the day off, but Rosario will shift down in the order to the No. 6 spot in Sunday's series finale.