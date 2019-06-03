Rosario went 3-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The shortstop did a great job setting the table from the leadoff spot, but the Mets' two through four hitters went a combined 0-for-12 behind him. Rosario had been in a rut of his own, going 0-for-13 in his prior three games, and the 23-year-old is now slashing .254/.298/.411 on the year with six homers, five steals, 21 runs and 29 RBI in 56 contests.

