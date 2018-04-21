Rosario went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Braves.

Hitting ninth behind the pitcher's slot once again, Rosario showed some extra-base power, collecting his fourth and fifth doubles of the season. The 22-year-old is still looking for his first homer or steal of the year, but his mediocre .250/.297/.367 slash line does come accompanied by eight RBI and 10 runs through 18 games.