Mets' Amed Rosario: Bangs out two doubles Monday
Rosario went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's rout of the Rockies.
The rookie kicked off a four-game set in Coors Field with a bang, putting together his first multi-hit performance since June 2. Rosario continues to struggle with his consistency at the plate -- even with Monday's effort, he has a .200/.231/.320 slash line through 14 games in June -- but he's in the right venue to make some rapid improvement to his overall numbers.
