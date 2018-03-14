Mets' Amed Rosario: Blasts first spring homer Tuesday
Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
His fourth-inning two-bagger was the only hit the Mets scrounged up against a dominant Max Scherzer, while Rosario's deep shot to left field in the eighth was his first homer of the spring. Injuries have cost the 22-year-old some time this spring, but he appears to be rounding into form in plenty of time for Opening Day.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...