Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

His fourth-inning two-bagger was the only hit the Mets scrounged up against a dominant Max Scherzer, while Rosario's deep shot to left field in the eighth was his first homer of the spring. Injuries have cost the 22-year-old some time this spring, but he appears to be rounding into form in plenty of time for Opening Day.