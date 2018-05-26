Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

His third-inning no-doubter off Junior Guerra was only Rosario's third homer of the season, but all three have come in the last six games. The 22-year-old is hitting .300 (15-for-50) over his last 15 games, and while there are still plenty of rough edges to his game -- including a 1-for-5 performance on steal attempts and a 4:35 BB:K so far in 2018 -- Rosario's athleticism is beginning to turn into fantasy production.

