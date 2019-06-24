Rosario could see some action in center field later in the season, Russell Dorsey of MLB.com reports. "He's still our starting shortstop. There's nothing imminent," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Sunday. "It's just something we're thinking about and maybe preparing for."

While Callaway phrased the plan as the Mets wanting to have more lineup versatility, Rosario's defensive struggles at shortstop this season have certainly played a part in any thoughts of a position switch for the 23-year-old. The fact that the club is getting little offense from Juan Lagares or Carlos Gomez is also a factor. On the season, Rosario is slashing .257/.297/.417 with eight homers and nine steals in 75 games -- numbers which would have significantly less long-term fantasy appeal from an outfielder than a middle infielder.