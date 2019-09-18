Rosario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Mets' 6-1 victory over the Rockies on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old checked in with long ball No. 13 on the season with this sixth-inning two-run blast off Tim Melville. Rosario's having an average season at the dish, with a .289/.326/.430 slash line in 146 games, but he has managed to enhance his value with his contributions on the basepaths, logging 17 stolen bases in 25 attempts.