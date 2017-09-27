Play

Rosario is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rosario will get another day off after going 1-for-4 with a triple and a pair of strikeouts during Tuesday's game. In his place, Matt Reynolds draws the start at short, while batting eighth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast