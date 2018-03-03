Rosario was removed from Saturday's spring game because of left knee irritation, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Rosario was hit by a pitch in his only plate appearance, but he was able to stay in the game for the remainder of the inning before being replaced in the field by David Thompson the following frame. The good news is the Mets are calling his removal precautionary. More should be known about the issue once he's further evaluated in the coming days, but consider him day-to-day for now.