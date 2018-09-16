Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Red Sox.

Rosario managed to tie the game 3-3 in the seventh inning on a single to center, but the Red Sox would answer with a run of their own in the eighth and hang on to win the contest. The 22-year-old has gone 10-for-36 with five extra-base hits and five RBI over his previous 10 ballgames. Rosario will look to close out the season on a high note after slashing .259/.298/.395 through 141 games in his first full season of big-league action.