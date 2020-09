Rosario went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Rosario didn't record an extra-base hit, but delivered timely knocks to record his fourth multi-RBI effort of the campaign. Since returning from an illness on Aug. 25, Rosario has collected eight hits in 29 at-bats, also recording five RBI and six runs scored. Overall, he's hitting .229/.243/.349 across 111 plate appearances.