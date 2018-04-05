Mets' Amed Rosario: Drives in two Wednesday
Rosario went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
He was also caught stealing, but 22-year-olds are bound to make the occasional mistake. Rosario is off to a quick start to the season, going 5-for-15 with five RBI in five games, but hitting ninth on a regular basis won't allow him to maintain that run production pace for much longer.
More News
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Strong Opening Day performance•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Will hit ninth to begin season•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Blasts first spring homer Tuesday•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Likely to hit at bottom of order•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Looks healthy Saturday•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...