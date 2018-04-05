Rosario went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

He was also caught stealing, but 22-year-olds are bound to make the occasional mistake. Rosario is off to a quick start to the season, going 5-for-15 with five RBI in five games, but hitting ninth on a regular basis won't allow him to maintain that run production pace for much longer.