Rosario is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh Wednesday against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets are switching their order up in an attempt to snap a four-game losing streak. Rosario is 4-for-19 (.211) with zero extra-base hits and five strikeouts during that stretch, so he'll slide to seventh in the order while Jeff McNeil gets a turn atop the order.