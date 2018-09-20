Rosario went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

Rosario accounted for three of the team's six hits in Wednesday's shutout loss. The youngster also stole two bases, putting him at 21 steals through 144 games on the year. Rosario has been dialed in to start September, slashing .324/.347/.521 with eight extra-base hits (two homers) and five stolen bases through 18 games.