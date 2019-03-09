Mets' Amed Rosario: Expected back Sunday
Rosario (hand) is expected to be in the lineup Sunday against St. Louis, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Rosario was struck in the hand by a pitch Monday against the Rays. X-rays were negative, but he was nevertheless held out of game action for five days. Assuming he suffers no setbacks in his return, he should have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day.
