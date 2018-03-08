Mets' Amed Rosario: Expected to play Friday
Rosario (groin) is scheduled to serve as the designated hitter during Friday's Grapefruit League game and then play shortstop Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mickey Callaway said that he will likely only receive 1-to-2 at-bats Friday before taking the first for the first time since last weekend during Saturday's contest against the Yankees. The shortstop has been dealing with groin soreness but barring any sort of setback this weekend, he should be back to full health well before Opening Day.
