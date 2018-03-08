Mets' Amed Rosario: Expects to be back soon
Rosario (groin) said Wednesday that "in a couple of days I will be back for sure," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Tuesday's MRI came back negative, and the Mets will want to get their young shortstop back on the field as soon as possible to prepare for Opening Day. Rosario's eventual upside remains impressive as he learns to turn his athleticism into production, but for fantasy purposes the 22-year-old shouldn't be counted on as more than a stolen-base threat in his first full big-league campaign.
