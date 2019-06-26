Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

The 23-year-old remains locked in at the plate, slashing .433/.438/.633 over the last nine games with a homer, four steals, four RBI and six runs. Rosario continues to hit near the bottom of the Mets' order, limiting his fantasy potential, but if he continues cranking out hits he could work his way into a more productive lineup spot.